You can bank on group to clean up

The Gala Waterways Group is getting another work party together this Saturday to clean up a section of the riverside.

The team, which don their wellies and pull up their sleeves on a regular basis to improve the look of their town – and the scenic river that runs through it – for locals and visitors alike, are taking on another stretch of the river, and extra volunteers are made most welcome.

This Saturday, July 7, rubbish will be removed from the bed of the Gala Water and undergrowth will be cleared from its banks, downstream of the large car park on Currie Road.

Volunteers are asked to bring along secateurs, loppers, saws, gloves, wellies, waders and buoyancy aids, if they have them. If you are interested, you can meet up with the team in the car park on Currie Road (near the railway bridge) at 10am.