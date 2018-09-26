Yetholm set to round off show season

The region’s final agricultural show of the season comes to the Haugh at Yetholm next month.

The 155th annual Border Shepherds’ Show will take place on Saturday, October 6.

It will boast a display of vintage machinery, along with a tractor parade through the main ring.

The industrial tent, featuring plenty of children’s, baking and handycraft classes will also host a champion of champions crook competition for stickmakers.

There’ll also be a pipe band performance in the main ring, various charity and community stalls, a hill race, children’s entertainment and a beer tent.

For information, contact show secretary Angela Walker on 07515 693288.

