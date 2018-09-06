Yetholm motorcyclist given 16-month ban for being over limit

A motorcyclist found to be double the legal alcohol limit for driving has been banned from the road for 16 months and fined £200 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

James Forrest had earlier taken unwell and collapsed in Lidl supermarket in Kelso.

An off-duty police officer alerted his colleagues, and police were waiting for the 53-year-old when he returned to his home in Woodbank Road in Town Yetholm on the morning of August 15.

He was found to have a breath-alcohol count of 44 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained: “What had happened was that the accused had been reported by an off-duty police officer who said he had collapsed in the Lidl supermarket in Kelso.

“Police officers went to his address, and when he arrived, he was found to be twice the alcohol limit.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had been listening to a football match on the radio the previous night and had consumed six cans of lager.

He said: “In the morning, he took his motorbike to Lidl in Kelso and did not anticipate he would be over the drink-drive limit.

“He had collapsed in the supermarket, possibly due to having low blood sugar levels.

“He was stopped by the police, and it came as a shock to him that he was over the drink-drive limit.

“It was a genuine error of judgement.”