Yarrowford mum told to behave herself after causing disturbance in Galashiels

A mother of three involved in a disturbance at her partner’s Galashiels home has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months.

Samantha Brown pleaded guilty to causing £500 worth of damage at his house in High Buckholmside after an argument erupted over a text he sent to another woman.

The 29-year-old, of Yarrowford, near Selkirk, pleaded guilty to charges of wilfully and recklessly destroying property and threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting and screaming and throwing household items around.

The case will recall at Selkirk Sheriff Court on September 24.