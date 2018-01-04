Workshops offering advice to Borders businesses new and old

Business Gateway Scottish Borders is offering a helping hand to businesses looking to fulfil new year’s resolutions to expand.

The Hawick-based organisation has lined up a series of free workshops offering advice to established operations setting their sights on growth and also to would-be entrepreneurs hoping to start new businesses in 2018.

Business Gateway Scottish Borders manager Rob Claridge.

The Saturday seminars it has lined up, covering everything from coming up with initial business pitches to completing tax returns, will be held at the Buccleuch Arms in St Boswells.

They will get under way later this month, and all will run from 10am to 1pm.

The first, about business planning, is on January 20.

The second, about finance, follows the next weekend on January 27.

Bookkeeping is the subject of the third workshop, on February 3, offering an overview of the knowledge and skills necessary to manage finances and comply with regulatory and legal requirements.

The fourth, about marketing, follows on February 10. It aims to help those going along identify their target market, understand their competitors and plan an effective marketing strategy to help them reach out to the former and try to outdo the latter.

Running alongside those Saturday sessions will be another series of free seminars for those looking to increase their digital skills.

Funded by Digital Scotland, they will be held at Galashiels transport interchange on Wednesdays.

The first, offering an insight into social media platforms Twitter and Hootsuite, is on January 10, from 10am to 1pm.

The second, on January 17, from 8.30am to 10.45am, is about the general data protection regulation due to come into force in May and will explain what steps businesses need to take to ensure they don’t fall foul of it.

Digital marketing will be explained at the third, on February 14, from 10am to 1pm, and tips on putting together a strategy capable of yielding business growth will be on offer.

Last up is a workshop on online content on February 28, again from 10am to 1pm.

Business Gateway Scottish Borders manager Rob Claridge said: “Traditionally, figures show that the first few months of the year are a busy period for us as people consider making changes to their lifestyle, including fulfilling their dream of setting up a business.

“By engaging with our full range of services, people gain access to support that gives them the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to turn their idea into a viable business and grow their enterprises.”

Visit www.bgateway.com/scottishborders or call 01835 825600 for details.

Free digital health checks and tutorials are also available online at www.bgateway.com/digitalboost or www.bgateway.com/online-tutorials