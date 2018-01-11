Works pave way for flood scheme to start

A series of minor works will be carried out across Hawick in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the town’s flood protection scheme.

Trial hole works will take place at several locations to identify where public utilities are in the ground ahead of advanced works for the £44m project.

Most of the works will be on footpaths, but some sections of road will be cordoned off, with temporary traffic lights to be used at Buccleuch Street and Commercial Road as and when required for the safety of staff and the general public.

All efforts will be made to keep any traffic management to a minimum.

It is expected that most of the trial excavations will take two to three days to complete, although works at Duke Street and Commercial Road will take longer.

There are around 50 trial excavations to be undertaken, and it is expected that they will not be completed until mid-April.

Work starts first in Victoria Road on Monday next week, followed by Teviot Crescent, Laidlaw Terrace and Duke Street the following week.