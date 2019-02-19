Work continues and membership grows at Kelso Men’s Shed

Less than eight weeks after singing its lease, Kelso Men’s Shed is celebrating a rising membership and a growing reputation within the town as a community hub.

It was four years in the making but the shed, next to the Co-op in Roxburgh Street, already boasts 86 members, including 14 women – and its not even officially open yet.

Reporting to the town’s community council last week, the group’s vice-chairman, John Bassett, said: “Between Harry Tomczyk with the memorial garden and us with the men’s shed – it just proves that the community council does make a difference. It takes a long time but it’s worth it.”

“People in Kelso have been really generous with donations. We are moving on with the works and are hoping the inner walls will go up within the next 10 days.

“The Kelso Stick Makers are now using the shed too and it seems to be creating a link between different groups in the community, which can only be a good thing.”

The shed is currently open to both men and women between 10am and 4pm each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

An official opening is being planned for the spring.