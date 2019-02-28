Woman killed by suspected drug overdose in Tweedbank named

The death of a 28-year-old Borders woman last night is being treated as drug-related but not suspicious by police.

Officers and paramedics were called to a flat in Carlin Court in Tweedbank at around 7pm yesterday, February 27.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Borders General Hospital in Melrose but died a short time later.

She was named this morning as Kerry Dunse.

A second woman was taken to hospital as a precaution last night too.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We believe this is a drug-related death but there are no suspicious circumstances.

“We were contacted shortly before 7pm last night and went to an address in Tweedbank.

“We believe she died shortly after arriving at hospital.

“A second woman was also taken to hosptial for assessment.”