Woman jailed for TV theft in Galashiels

A woman has been jailed for over 10 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for breaking into a neighbour’s flat and stealing her television.

Donna Baxter, 44, committed that offence while living in Talisman Avenue, Galashiels, in September 2016 and was given a 172-day jail sentence for it.

She was also convicted of two counts of failing to appear in court and another two charges of breaching bail conditions, taking her prison term up to 320 days.

Baxter, last of Maxmill Park in Kelso, had her prison sentence backdated to January 11.