Woman injured in three-car collision on A7 near Tweedbank

An elderly woman was injured in a three-car crash on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road near Tweedbank yesterday, March 21.

The crash occurred at around 5.20pm near the Kingsknowes roundabout, west of Tweedbank.

The woman had to be cut free from her Peugeot 206 car by firefighters and was then taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose for treatment for what police describe as minor injuries.

The other cars involved were a Skoda Octavia and a Volvo XC90. It is not believed that either of their drivers were hurt.

The road was closed for two hours by police to allow an accident investigation to take place, just a day after it was shut for three hours following what turned out to be a fatal accident involving a 55-year-old motorcyclist.

The stretch of road where the collision took place was reopened at 7.30pm.