Woman injured in crash with police car on A72 near Peebles

A woman has been left seriously injured by a collision involving a police car on the A72 near Peebles.

The police car ended up on its side and embedded in a tree after colliding with a BMW 1 Series car on the Hamilton-Galashiels road at Horsbrugh Ford, close to Cardrona.

The BMW following the collision. Photo: Ian Georgeson

The 36-year-old woman, a passenger in the BMW, was rushed to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose to be treated for her injuries after the crash at 7.20pm yesterday, July 13.

The officer driving the police car, aged 25, was also taken to hospital but his injuries are said only to be minor.

The BMW’s driver, a 44-year-old man, and two children in it, aged one and five, were taken to hospital too but solely as a precaution as they were not injured in the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious road traffic collision on the A72 at Horsbrugh Ford, near Peebles, at around 7.20pm on Saturday, July 13.

“A marked police vehicle was responding to an ongoing incident when it was involved in a collision with a silver BMW 1 Series.

“A 36-year-old female passenger was taken to the Borders General Hospital and is currently in a serious condition.

“A 44-year-old man and two children, aged five and one, were also taken to the Borders General Hospital as a precaution.

“The 25-year-old male driver of the police vehicle was taken to Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“As is standard procedure when there is an incident that involves the serious injury of a person following contact with the police, the incident has been referred to the police investigations and review commissioner.”

The A72 was closed in both directions between Peebles and Innerleithen after the crash.