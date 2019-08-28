Woman injured in A7 smash involving lorry this morning

A female who was travelling in a Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a lorry on the A7 this morning is being taken to hospital.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene two miles north of Stow at around 7.20am and the road remains closed.

A police spokesman said: “Police are still at the scene at the moment alongside ambulance and fire crews.

“The accident happened at around 7.20am and involved a lorry and a car.

“There is a full road closure in place from Galashiels.

“The injured occupant of a Vauxhall Astra was a woman and she is getting taken to hospital.”