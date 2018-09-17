Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Earlston

A 66-year-old woman was taken to hospital with leg injuries, after being hit by a car in Earlston.

The incident happened on Melrose Road, just after 6.50pm.

It is believed that the woman was accessing her car boot when a car ran into her.

She became trapped between the two vehicles and was freed by firefighters.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 6.52pm on Saturday, September 15 to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Earlston.

“Operations control mobilised two fire engines to Melrose Road, where firefighters used specialist cutting gear to remove one casualty who had become trapped.”

She was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.