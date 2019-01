A woman has been fined £225 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting assaulting a former partner.

Cheryl Reid, 46, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Hawick’s Drumlanrig Square on June 18 last year.

A not-guilty plea by Reid, of Gladstone Court, Hawick, to assaulting a woman by pulling her to the ground and tugging her hair to her injury, also in Drumlanrig Square, was accepted by the crown, however.