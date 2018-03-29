Woman fined £200 over disturbance in Galashiels

A woman has been fined a total of £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for causing a disturbance outside a former partner’s home.

Linsay Kerr, 35, of Queen Elizabeth Square, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to damaging a car parked in the town’s Langlee Drive by pulling off its windscreen wipers and jumping on its bonnet and roof.

She also admitted a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards her former partner by shouting and swearing on October 28.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client was embarrassed about her behaviour, saying she got “carried away” after drinking too much.