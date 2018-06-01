Woman fined £200 for driving car into 77-year-old in Jedburgh twice

A motorist has admitted careless driving after she drove her car twice into a 77-year-old man standing in front of it and blocking her path.

Sarah Lang had earlier been involved in an accident with the pensioner at the Salutation Inn at Cornhill-on-Tweed and he had followed her to Jedburgh to get her insurance details.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there was a confrontation between the elderly man and the 32-year-old nursery nurse outside the Capon Tree Bistro in Jedburgh High Street on December 13.

He said: “She got back into her car, and he was standing in front of it. She tried to move off, and he was nudged on his legs on a couple of occasions and was pushed back a few metres.”

Mr Fraser said Lang, of West Ord, near Berwick, could be heard to be screaming inside the vehicle and later told police she was frightened and felt intimidated by the pensioner.

Mr Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the man did not suffer significant injuries but was left with soreness to his legs.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client was concerned that he had followed her for such a long distance and found him “physically intimidating”.

She had provided him with her name, telephone number and car registration number but he kept on wanting more details, she said.

Mr Hulme said: “She panicked when she got back into the car and he was leaning on the bonnet.

“What she should have done was locked the door and called the police.”

Lang pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving and colliding with a man standing in front of her vehicle.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said it was an unusual case of careless driving as he fined Lang £200 and put five penalty points on her licence.