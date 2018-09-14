Woman denies attack on husband

An Innerleithen woman has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of assaulting her husband and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Shauna Pirie, 50, pleaded not guilty to the offences which are said to have happened at the family home at Kirklands on Monday, September 3.

It is alleged she repeatedly punched him on the head and kicked him on the body.

Pirie is then said to have been shouting and screaming, making offensive and abusive remarks and struggling with police officers.

A trial date was fixed for October 11 at Selkirk Sheriff Court with an intermediate hearing on September 24.

Bail was refused and she was remanded in custody – a decision which is set to be appealed.