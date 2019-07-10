Woman, 74, dies after her car hit a tree near Kelso

A 74-year-old woman lost her life in a car crash near Kelso yesterday morning.

Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the B6350, around one mile east of Sprouston at around 10.20am on Tuesday, July 9.

Emergency services attended the incident, in which a silver Vauxhall Meriva car was found to have left the road and collided with a tree.

Sadly, the as-yet-unnamed 74-year-old woman, the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately six hours for collision investigations to be conducted at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood of the roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this sad time and we have officers providing them with support and assistance.

“The B6350 is a rural road running between Kelso and Coldstream and we believe that the car was travelling eastwards, towards Coldstream, when it left the road.

“I would appeal to any drivers using the B6350 yesterday morning who may have passed the vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0959 of July 9.