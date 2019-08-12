Witnesses to collision at castle entrance sought

Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious three-vehicle crash near Kelso on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3.25pm on Friday, August 9 on the B6397 St Boswells to Kelso Road, at the rear entrance to Floors Castle.

A Fiat Ducato van, a Land Rover Defender and a Vauxhall Combo van were all involved in the collision.

Police, ambulance and fire service personnel all attended the incident to carry out inquiries and provide assistance to the occupants of the vehicles.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Ducato van and the 56-year-old male driver of the Combo van both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Borders General Hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

A 60-year-old woman, who was a passenger within the Combo van also sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The 72-year-old male driver of the Land Rover and his 53-year-old female passenger were uninjured,

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Leigh Rankine from the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels Police Station said: “This has been a very serious collision, which resulted in significant injury to a number of individuals and we are eager to understand all of the factors, which contributed to this incident taking place.

“Any motorists who were on the road on Friday afternoon and witnessed what happened, should contact police immediately.

“Likewise, we would be extremely eager to obtain any relevant dash-cam footage the public may have of the collision, which can assist with our ongoing investigation.”

Those with information can contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2595 of August 9.