Witnesses sought as 91-year-old woman is hit by car in Hawick

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 91-year-old woman was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Hawick on Thursday, January 17.

The incident happened in the town’s North Bridge Street, at around 11.40am on Thursday, when the woman, a pedestrian, was hit by a Volvo car travelling south.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed in both directions for around one and a half hours while emergency services attended the scene and carried out collision investigations.

Anyone with information that can assist with this ongoing investigation is asked to come forward.

Police Sergeant Neil Inglis from Galashiels Road Policing Unit said: “This incident has unfortunately resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who was on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area beforehand, is urged to contact police if they have not done so already.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels via 101, quoting incident number 1385 of January 17.