Witnesses sought after motorist who almost hit dog walkers fails to stop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a father and daughter were almost knocked over by a car which then failed to stop.

The incident happened in Kelso, around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 23.

A man was walking with his eight-year-old daughter and their dog along the footpath on Ednam road towards Kelso when a dark coloured Mini Countryman travelling towards Ednam village at speed mounted the kerb. The pair took evasive action to avoid any injury and the Mini continued towards Ednam village without stopping.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3138 of January, 23.