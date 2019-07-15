Witnesses sought after late night robbery in Galashiels

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was broken into on Sunday evening.

The break-in happened between 1am and 2.30am at a home in Island Street and property was stolen from within.

A police spokeswoman said: “If you saw or heard anything suspicious or can assist with the enquiry please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 0427 of Sunday, July 15.

“Alternatively If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org”