Witnesses sought after cash is stolen from Kelso home

Borders police have launched an investigation following the theft of cash from a Kelso home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened sometime between 2am and 3am on Sunday, March 11, at an address in James Dickson Place.

Police say a “small sum” of cash was stolen from the property and inquiries are ongoing to trace the culprit.

It is believed someone was trying the handles of a number of car and house doors prior to this incident and anyone who can help identify this individual – described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with a medium build and wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, a garment covering their face and carrying a large dark rucksack – is asked to come forward.

Constable Craig Hood from Kelso Police Station said: “Given the time these incidents occurred, and the efforts made to disguise their appearance, the witnesses we have spoken to so far have been unable to confirm if the suspect was male or female.

“However, we believe they had been in James Dickson Place for some time and someone may have gotten a better look at them.

“If you believe you saw this person, or witnessed any other suspicious activity in the area then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Kelso Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1338 of March 11. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.