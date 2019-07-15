Witness appeal issued following crash involving police car on A72 near Peebles

A witness appeal has been issued following a crash involving a police car on the A72 Hamilton-Galashiels road near Peebles on Saturday, July 13, which left a passenger in the other vehicle involved with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The accident occurred at around 7.20pm at Horsbrugh Ford at Cardrona after a marked police car said to have been responding to an ongoing incident came into collision with a silver BMW 1 Series car.

The 44-year-old male driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old female passenger and two children aged one and five were taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose but have since been released.

The woman’s injuries were initially described by police as serious, but the three other occupants of the BMW were sais to have only been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 25-year-old male driver of the police car was also taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged later that evening.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing and the collision has been referred to the police investigations and review commissioner.

Potential witnesses are being asked to come forward.

Paul Ewing, a sergeant in the Lothian and Borders road policing unit at Galashiels, said: “We would urge any other motorists who were on the A72 on Saturday evening and witnessed what happened, or who believe they have any other relevant information, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone who thinks they might have dashcam footage which has captured the collision should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3,957 of July 13.