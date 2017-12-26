Wish granted for Borderers dreaming of white Christmas, but only in parts

Borderers dreaming of a white Christmas had their wishes granted yesterday, but only late in the day and, even then, only in some parts of the region.

Snow fell in parts of the Borders such as Selkirk and Lamancha late in the day and overnight, and a yellow weather warning was issued today, December 26, for ice.

Selkirk Golf Club with the Ettrick Valley in the background.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Icy patches are expected tonight and into Wednesday morning.

“Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths and where showers wash off treatment.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur.”

The view towards Bell Hill and Lindean from Selkirk Hill.

Selkirk seen from Selkirk Hill.

The Stewart Roberts cairn with Selkirk in the background.