Winter festival is a huge hit in Jedburgh

The festive season got off to a stunning start in Jedburgh on Friday as families gathered in the Square for the arrival of Santa and the lights switch-on.

Following the pipe band, Santa, and this year’s winter princess Jedburgh Grammar School head girl Kira Renilson, were led through the town in a sleigh, pulled this year by Magic the pony making his Rudolph debut.

Ann Redpath, Jenny Aspenall and Sharne Delebeque from Oxnam Valley Voices help lead the carol singing.

After the switch-on by Kira, singers from Oxnam Valley Voices performed carols before the parade continued to the town hall, which was transformed into a festive haven with Santa’s grotto welcoming hoards of excited children and 22 charity and craft stalls offering up plenty of Christmas gift inspiration.

The event was organised, for the fourth year, by the town’s Rotary Club with added help from the Grammar School once again this year.

Rotary Club member Roy Spowart said: “There was a very good turnout and a lot more kids going to see Santa in his grotto than usual.

“We have raised money since we started doing the switch-on event and we ring fenced that money to use for the children, so they each got their gift for free this year.

Santa meets crowds of youngsters on Friday night in Jedburgh.

“There was a really good atmosphere and plenty of children with glowsticks helping light up the town. The street lights, funded by the community council, look lovely this year too.”

Evie Laing, Katie Palmer and Georgie Black help light up the town with their glow sticks.

Pipers Karen Craig, Darren Scurfield and Michael Bruce take a break from playing to join the carol singing.

Ava and Robyn Lees at the carol singing in Jedburgh.

Shona Ramsay and Julianne Armstrong with Oscar the dog.

Alex Prichard gives a thumbs up to the evening's entertainment.

The Webster family enjoy the festivities.

Ayla and Erin Armstrong with Alice Brannigan and Gail Anderson.