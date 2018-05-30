Winner Elaine is first of her kind

Borderer Elaine Kellington has won household insurance provider HomeProtect’s inaugural landlord of the year award.

Mortgage consultant Elaine, of Kelso, has welcomed more than 30 tenants into her homes since becoming a landlord 10 years ago.

“I feel extremely privileged,” she said.

“I know there are lots of landlords who do a fantastic job, so to be chosen as landlord of the year was such a surprise.

“I pride myself on developing a balanced relationship with tenants, combining business acumen and professionalism with being approachable and setting clear procedures and lines of communication.

“I also believe it’s important to have a flexible mindset and the ability to understand and empathise at times.”

“Getting this award gives me so much gratitude knowing my tenants have taken the time to nominate me and genuinely appreciate all that I do.”

HomeProtect chief executive officer Mark Eastham said: “On behalf of the team, I’d like to say congratulations to our winner, Elaine.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who got involved as the quality of nominations has been phenomenal, with many tenants getting in touch to say just how grateful they are of the outstanding service their landlord provides.

“Our first landlord of the year award was a tremendous success.”

For further details, visit www.landlordawards.com