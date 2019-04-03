Wing and a prayer comes through for caged birds

The hen rehoming charity Wing and a Prayer is planning on rehoming some caged hens in the Borders on April 20.

When commercially-farmed hens reach the age of around 18 months, their egg production tends to drop off a little and the farmer looks at ways of depopulation.

This is where the charity comes in. Instead of the hens going to slaughter, they are bought by the charity and rehomed as pets.

Organiser Mary Innes said: “It’s quite something, when you see a previously-caged hen take her first steps in a big garden. And to watch them blossom in the coming weeks makes it all worthwhile.”

Rehoming points are at Duns and Chesters – with the addresses being revealed on application through the charity’s Facebook page (Wing and a Prayer Hen Rescue SCIO).

You’ll be asked for a donation of £3.50 per hen to cover costs.