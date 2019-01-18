Windows smashed at Kelso venue

Visitors to Kelso’s Tait Hall are being warned to look out for broken glass after the building was targeted by vandals.

Kelso Community Council heard at its meeting last week that the area of car park around the recycling point was strewn with glass from windows and broken bottles.

A member of the public, Rhona Hastie, told members: “The bottle banks are full.

“There’s obviously people been picking bottles up and smashing them.

“Two windows have been smashed too, and there is a lot of broken glass.

“If you drive round there, you will have no tyres left.”

Town provost and community council chairman Dean Weatherston had also seen the damage, thought to have been committed early in the new year.

He told members: “I have reported it to Live Borders, but it seems to be taking them quite a long time to deal with it.”

He added that damage to the building could be reported to staff at Kelso Swimming Pool if the hall is closed.

“If there’s a problem like this with the Tait Hall out of office hours and the swimming pool is open, you can contact them and they will send somebody round,” Mr Weatherston said.

Harry Tomczyk questioned what to do if the swimming pool was also closed.

“I think we need to suggest there should be an out-of-hours number because if you have got damage to a building, there’s a pretty good chance it will be out of hours,” he said.

Recreational charity Live Borders, which manages the facility, said that the two broken windows should be repaired this week.

Ben Lamb, facilities manager at the trusts, said: “The management team at the Tait Hall report all incidents to the property team at Scottish Borders Council.

“This breakage has been reported, and we anticipate it will be rectified this week. Police have also been notified.

“Border Care manage the out-of-hours service, and any incidents of this nature can be reported to them on 01896 752111.”