Why not join a group which has fundraising off to a tea?

Residents are invited to come along to an open information day with Peeblesshire Marie Curie Fundraising Group next month.

Volunteers are being sought to join the group, giving a few hours of their time per month.

The event is taking place on Monday, January 8, in the Buchan Room at Tontine, between 2-4pm.

Locally, Marie Curie nurses work night and day, in people’s homes across the Borders, providing hands-on care and emotional support. Marie Curie also supports people throughout their illness by giving practical information and support by being there when someone wants to talk.

The charity is also a leader in research into better ways of caring for people with terminal illness.

Group member Lorna Shanlin said: “We are a small group who have great fun organising events in Tweeddale, but feel we would be able to do more with some extra members.

“Some of our group joined because they have had personal experience of the invaluable work Marie Curie nurses do and we are all aware of the increased role Marie Curie has when dealing with patients with any terminal illness.”

Jenna Moore, the charity’s Borders community fundraiser, said: “The group have had too many great successes to mention, but a couple of highlights have been the launch of ‘Yellow Cocktail Month’ at Tontine, and a fantastic Blooming Great Tea Party held at Stobo (pictured).”

For more information or to get involved, call Jenna Moore on 07720 947331, or email on jenna.moore@mariecurie.org.uk.