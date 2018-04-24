When it comes to jobs in Kelso ... every Lidl helps

Kelso’s Lidl supermarket has announced a ecruitment drive for five more members of staff – to make a total of 25 – following in-store refurbishment.

The supermarket, which was the first to introduce the real living wage as recommended by the Living Wage foundation, is creating five new positions, which include a variety of customer assistant contracts at its Shedden Park Road store.

Opening of the newly refurbished Lidl store in Port Glasgow, Scotland. August 10, 2017.

The shop – which recently completed a full refurbishment to bring it more up-to-date, creating a more modern shopping environment for its customers and staff –is looking for friendly, customer focused individuals to join their team.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to start straight away, where they will receive extensive training, excellent opportunities for progression and a warm welcome into a friendly store team.

A spokesperson for the retail giant said, “The shop floor is the beating heart of our business. It’s the front line, where all the action happens, so it’s only natural that we want to hire great people and provide the training, support and opportunities they need to be the best.””

Lidl prides itself on rewarding its employees with extremely competitive salaries, employee benefits including staff discount, and ongoing training and development opportunities.

Those who wish to find more information regarding the job roles available can do so by visiting www.careers.lidl.co.uk