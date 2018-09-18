West Lothian motorcyclist fined £400 over crash at Galashiels garage

A motorcyclist has admitted careless driving at the entrance to a Galashiels petrol station.

Mark McIntosh, 45, collided with a Volkswagen Passat while overtaking a line of traffic on the opposite side of Melrose Road to the garage on Saturday, October 21.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that the car had exited Dalgleish’s Esso garage because all the pumps on that side were occupied and was about to re-enter it when the collision occurred.

McIntosh, a self-employed painter and decorator, was thrown off his Kawasaki ZZR600 bike by the crash and left injured.

Depute fiscal Sophie Hanlon said the accused blamed the motorist for the accident and began shouting and swearing at her.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the offence was in the middle of the range for careless driving.

He explained that the Passat was performing an unusual manoeuvre which would have been difficult to predict and that he understood that McIntosh would have been frustrated at the build-up of traffic behind a pedal cyclist.

He added that overtaking near the garage exit was foolish, though.

McIntosh, of Kirkliston in West Lothian, was fined £200 for careless driving and had six penalty points put on his licence.

He was also fined £200 for threatening or abusive behaviour immediately after the collision.