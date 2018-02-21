West Linton house gets go-ahead

Planning permission has been granted for a new timber and render house at Macbiehill in West Linton.

Applicants Douglas and Gillian Gold’s application to build a three-bedroom bungalow was previously refused due to its close proximity to Alderbank, and concerns over its elevated position.

But revised plans move the dwelling a further 28 metres away from Alderbank and cut the building into the ground.

Approving the new plans, members of Scottish Borders Council’s local review body this week said they felt concerns had been addressed.

Galashiels councillor Andy Anderson said: “I think the measures taken reduce the impact on other buildings.”