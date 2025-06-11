Welsh driver James Williams out of hospital and on mend after fatal Jim Clark Rally accident

Welsh rally driver James Williams (Photo: Adam Pigott)

Welsh driver James Williams is now out of hospital following the crash near Duns on Saturday, May 24, that killed his passenger Dai Roberts, leading to the abandonment of this year’s Jim Clark Rally.

​Co-driver Roberts, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of that accident but Williams, 27, survived and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for injuries described at the time as serious but not life-threatening.

He’s now been discharged, however, and is continuing his recuperation at home in Newcastle Emlyn in Carmarthenshire.

A spokesperson for his rallying team said: “James is continuing on his road to recovery.

“He has just been discharged from hospital and, slowly but surely, is gaining in strength day by day and will continue to recover at home with physiotherapy and treatment at a local hospital.

“Thank you for your continued compassion, respect and support given to both families.”

Paying tribute to Williams’s late passenger and pal, the driver’s team said: “Our hearts are with the Roberts family.

“Dai was a deeply loved member of our rallying family and the rallying community across the world.

“He was not only a co-driver to James but a best friend, a pivotal part of our family-run team and a loving and devoted husband and father.

“His warmth, humour and passion touched everyone who knew him and that love transcended motorsport.

“Our love and full support are with his wife Louise and family and everyone who was lucky enough to know and love Dai.

“He will always be with us in our hearts and in our stories.

“We will all step up for the Roberts family, the way Dai always showed up for so many on so many occasions.”