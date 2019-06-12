Weather: Amber warning as heavy rain expected to hit Borders on Thursday

An amber warning for heavy rain has been issued for most of the Scottish Borders area tomorrow (Thursday).

According to the Met Office warning released earlier today, heavy rain will develop during late Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday and then gradually start to ease later on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain could make driving conditions difficult.

Some 30 to 50 mm is expected to fall quite widely and over higher ground in south east Scotland 80 to 100 mm rain is likely to fall.

People are asked to take extra precautions when out and about as the rain is likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding.

A less severe yellow warning for rain has also been issued which covers an area from Tyneside up to Edinburgh.

Both warnings are in place from midnight on Wednesday until 3 pm on Thursday.