Thunderstorm warnings for the Borders

The Met Office has issued a yellow (be aware) warning for thunderstorms across the Borders for tomorrow and Thursday, and has cautioned drivers to be prepared for possible flash flooding on roads.

Residents and businesses have also been cautioned about flash flooding and the possibility of power cuts.

The warning affects the eastern Borders for Wednesday and the whole region on Thursday, but the very nature of thunderstorms means it’s difficult to pin down exact locations.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Where these thunderstorms develop you may experience flash flooding on roads and small watercourses, with difficult driving conditions as drains may struggle to cope with the volume of water.

“Some properties may be at risk from flash flooding and there may be disruption to power supplies from lightning.

“If your property is at risk of flooding be prepared and have your flood protection barriers ready and sandbags can be sourced from your local fire station or community store if you have one.

“The storms will develop in the afternoon and evenings and can occur anywhere. It is difficult to predict where the storms may occur and they could be quite localised.”

What to expect

○ There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

○ Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

○ Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

○ There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

○ There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.