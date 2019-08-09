Flood alert and weather warning for thunderstorms issued for Borders

Weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms and a flood alert have been issued for the Borders this weekend.

Heavy rain has already left deep standing water on many of the region’s roads and led to river levels rising, and today’s downpours are expected to continue into next week.

A spokesman for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: “A band of heavy, persistent rain will push northward from the early morning across southern and central Scotland on Friday.

“This may lead to localised flooding from surface water and smaller rivers.

“Built-up areas and the transport network are at greater risk, and possible impacts could include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel particularly around the Friday morning rush hour.

“Further heavy and thundery showers are likely to develop across the area later on Friday and Saturday.”

A yellow warning, advising people to be aware of adverse weather conditions, for rain from the Met Office is in force today, August 9, until midnight.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms applies from first thing tomorrow until 6am on Sunday, August 11.

Events likely to be affected tomorrow, August 10, include Morebattle’s annual games and Hawick’s second rugby sevens tournament of the summer, moved back in the calendar to August in the hope of being blessed with better weather than it usually gets.