Dudley set to blow into the Borders

Recent storms such as Arwen and Malik devastated trees in the region, and left many with no power.

The Met Office has today issued an amber weather warning for wind which covers all the Borders and runs from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 to 9am on Thursday, February 17.

There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but Storm Dudley has the potential to bring inland wind gusts of 70-80 mph in places.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest storm to hit the Borders, Storm Dudley, is set to bring strong winds.

Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.

Two further yellow weather warnings for wind are also in place. The first covers the period from 3pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday and forms part of Storm Dudley.

The second runs from midnight on Thursday until 9pm on Friday.

Residents are asked to be prepared for the conditions with the Met Office warning of the potential for power cuts, damage to buildings and fallen trees.

Transport services may be affected, with the likelihood that some roads may be closed due to fallen trees, leading to longer journey times.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is also the potential for disruption to coastal communities with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, roads and properties.