Dudley set to blow into the Borders
The Borders is about to be hit by more strong winds as Storm Dudley threatens the area.
Recent storms such as Arwen and Malik devastated trees in the region, and left many with no power.
The Met Office has today issued an amber weather warning for wind which covers all the Borders and runs from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 to 9am on Thursday, February 17.
There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but Storm Dudley has the potential to bring inland wind gusts of 70-80 mph in places.
Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.
Two further yellow weather warnings for wind are also in place. The first covers the period from 3pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday and forms part of Storm Dudley.
The second runs from midnight on Thursday until 9pm on Friday.
Residents are asked to be prepared for the conditions with the Met Office warning of the potential for power cuts, damage to buildings and fallen trees.
Transport services may be affected, with the likelihood that some roads may be closed due to fallen trees, leading to longer journey times.
There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
There is also the potential for disruption to coastal communities with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, roads and properties.
Updates will be provided by the council through the free emergency messaging service at www.sbalert.co.uk