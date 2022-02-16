Dudley brings the wind, but snow is forecast for Friday

Storm Dudley is with us now, with Eunice coming along later this week. Photo: Jane Coltman.

The warning still runs until midnight tonight, with the region likely to experience the strongest gusts of wind from late afternoon onwards.

Widely, these gusts will reach 60-70mph, with the potential, briefly, for 80mph gusts in the most exposed locations.

An underlying yellow weather warning for wind has also been brought forward, covering the period from 1pm today to 6am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “Residents are asked to be prepared for the conditions and not to enter any wooded areas as there is high risk of falling trees.

"There is also the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings.

“The council will do its upmost to respond to fallen trees affecting routes across the area, however the safety of staff and contractors is a priority and resources will be targeted at swift recovery actions on Thursday, during daylight hours and in better weather conditions.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow, which is in place from 3am to 6pm on Friday.

This covers all but the extreme eastern coast of the Borders.

There remains uncertainty about what areas will see snow, however at low levels away from the coast there is the potential for around 5cm of snow.

Accumulations over higher ground are expected to be significantly higher, possibly even up to 30cm. Strong winds could also lead to blizzard conditions and drifting snow.