Drookit cyclists did it for Doddie

Peter Winterbottom, one of the organisers of the event – which began and ended at the Greenyards – said: “We thought last year it couldn’t get any wetter, only to be proved wrong this year. A closed road in Earlston meant that the routes had to be cut by three or four miles, but I didn’t hear anyone complain. It couldn’t have happened at all, if we did not have the excellent support of volunteers from the rugby (and football) clubs in the towns for marshalling and water stops.”
Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com
