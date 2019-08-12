Drookit cyclists did it for Doddie

More than 500 intrepid cyclists saddled up for Doddie Weir on Sunday for the annual Doddie’5 Ride, in name of the rugby legend’s MND charity.

Peter Winterbottom, one of the organisers of the event – which began and ended at the Greenyards – said: “We thought last year it couldn’t get any wetter, only to be proved wrong this year. A closed road in Earlston meant that the routes had to be cut by three or four miles, but I didn’t hear anyone complain. It couldn’t have happened at all, if we did not have the excellent support of volunteers from the rugby (and football) clubs in the towns for marshalling and water stops.”

Anne Weir and Alex Mundell

Gregor Sharp and Colin Telfer

Allana Wilson, Jane Aitcheson and Rebecca Furbank

Miriam Adcock, Marny Waddell, Brenda Mitchell, Rod Mitchell and Angie Plisga.

