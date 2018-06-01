Weather warnings issued for Borders

Weather warnings have been issued for the Borders today and tomorrow, June 1 and 2.

Heavy rain is forecast and thunderstorms are expected too, making for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 9pm tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Thunderstorms are likely to affect northern and western parts of the UK during Friday.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Friday, particularly the afternoon and then easing only slowly through the evening.

“Some places will miss the worst of the heavy showers and thunderstorms, but where they do occur they are likely to bring torrential rain with the potential for 20 to 30 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 50 to 60 mm in three hours in a few locations. Lightning and large hail are also possible.”

Temperatures will remain high, up to 21C in Selkirk today and 19C tomorrow.