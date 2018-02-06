Weather warnings in force as snow hits Borders

Weather warnings are in force for the Borders today, February 6, as snow continues to fall.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice, advising Borderers to be aware of the wintry weather, are in place until 3pm today, though the snow that started falling early this morning is forecast to stop by noon.

“A spell of sleet and snow will continue to move south-east across the UK on Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales,” said a Met Office spokesman.

“Some roads and railways may be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“As rain, sleet and snow clears, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

No major problems have been reported on the region’s roads, though caution is advised on snow-covered surfaces and several school buses serving Jedburgh and Hawick and nearby villages have been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The services cancelled are the J08, J09, J13 and H13, and the J11 is only picking up on main roads.

This is only the second sustained, widespread snowfall of the year to hit the region, but it is not expected to last as long as its predecessor as no further snow is forecast this week.