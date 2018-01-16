Weather warning for the Borders upgraded to amber

Travellers in the Borders are being warned to expect further disruption as last night’s snowfalls continue, and the Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for part of the region from yellow to amber.

An amber warning for snow is now in place for the western Borders, along with other parts of the country including West Lothian and South Lanarkshire, until 8am tomorrow, January 17.

Snow at Bank Street Gardens in Galashiels.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will remain in place for most of the rest of Scotland until Friday evening.

A yellow warning for high winds has also been issued for Wednesday night through to early afternoon on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland is providing regular updates on social media, as well as via its website and radio broadcasts, with travellers being advised to check the latest information before they set off.

Scottish Government transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for parts of south west and central Scotland, with the areas affected by the amber warning set to see heavier snowfalls and greater disruption to transport.

“The snow and ice is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions, so I’d urge all travellers to take extra time and plan their journeys in advance.

“The high winds forecast for later in the week may also see some bridge restrictions.

“The trunk road operating companies have their winter maintenance fleets out across the network at this time, working 24/7 to treat the roads and assist motorists when required.

“We have more gritters available this year than ever before, and there is plenty of salt available.

“Our winter control rooms are constantly monitoring conditions, so drivers should use the Traffic Scotland mobile website, my.trafficscotland.org, or the @trafficscotland twitter page to access the most up-to-date information and to check if their route is affected.

“There may also be an impact on other modes of transport, so if you’re planning to travel by rail, ferry or plane, you should check ahead with the operator to find out if the weather conditions have affected your service.”

Disruption has already been caused to motorists in some parts of the region, with cars being unable to make it up Station Brae in Galashiels today until two Scottish Borders Council gritters were drafted in to tackle the problem.