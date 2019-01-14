Warrant issued for arrest of 40-year-old responsible for frauds worth £8,500 in Galashiels and Selkirk

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a fraudster after he failed to turn up at Selkirk Sheriff Court for sentence.

Sentence had been deferred until last Thursday on Ross Butler, 40, to allow him to provide evidence that he would be able to pay back more than £8,500 in compensation.

Abbotsford Terrace In Galashiels.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three offences of theft by appropriation.

Butler admitted that at a farmhouse near Selkirk, between September and December 2016, he was given £6,055 of money to buy and rent equipment, building materials and documents for work to be carried out but failed to purchase them and kept the cash.

He also committed similar offences between July and November 2016 at a house in Ellwyn Terrace in Galashiels involving £2,349 and at a house in Abbotsford Terrace, Galashiels, involving £210.

His lawyer told a previous hearing that he intended to repay £8,614 to the three injured parties and intended to borrow money from family to do so, as well as dipping into income from his new employment as a courier.

After Butler, formerly of Weirgate Brae in St Boswells but now living in Perth, failed to appear in court, a warrant was granted for his arrest.