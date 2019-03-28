Warning issued after prescription drugs stolen in Galashiels

Borders police have warned against taking medication not prescribed to you after medication was stolen during a housebreaking in Galashiels last night.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after quantities of prescription medication were stolen sometime between 9.50pm and 11.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 27) from a home in Albert Place.

After the thieves forced their way into the property, quantities of Amitriptyline and Diazepam tablets were taken, along with various other medicines.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible and members of the public are being urged not to consume any of these pills, should they come into contact with them.

Sergeant Mark Walker said: “While we progress our inquiries into this housebreaking, we are also issuing a warning to our communities about the risks associated with taking medication not prescribed to you.

“Both Amitriptyline and Diazepam can have a significant impact on your health if taken without appropriate medical consent.

“If you have any of these stolen pills in your possession, for whatever reason, please do not ingest them. Take them to your local police station or pharmacy.

“We would also ask anyone who can assist with our inquiries into this incident to contact police immediately should you have any relevant information.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 4577 of March 27.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.