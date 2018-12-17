Warning after men try to spend fake £50 notes in Border businesses

Several attempts to spend fake £50 notes at businesses across the region have been reported to police in the past week.

Police Scotland is urging the region’s businesses to check any £50 notes being tendered after it received reports of three men trying to spend the fake fifties on numerous occasions.

Police constable Kirsty Neish said: “We have received several calls regarding three males attending shops across the Scottish Borders in attempts to tender fake £50 notes in exchange for items relatively low in value.

“Businesses across the Scottish Borders are asked to check the legitimacy of any £50 notes being handed over in their business.

“If when taking £50 notes as payment you have any concerns regarding the notes, please refuse to take them and contact Police Scotland on 101.”