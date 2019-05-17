Walkers snap up festival places

The Scottish Borders Walking Festival rolls into Selkirk from September 7 to 14, and the royal burgh is set to welcome hundreds of visitors over those seven days.

Organiser Alistair Pattullo told the Wee Paper this week that more than 60% of the 700 places available on the walks have already been snapped up by eager walkers, mostly via the festival’s website www.borderswalking.com

He said: “Some walks are sold out completely and some are almost gone.

“I’m really excited about the festival. It’s great to have the opportunity to bring people to Selkirk and show how beautiful our part of the world is.

“If we get the weather for it, it will be a fabulous event for all.”

The walks themselves are based in and around Selkirk and the Ettrick and Yarrow valleys, with a wide range of distances and difficulties available.

Alistair added: “As well as the longer walks, we also have local interest strolls, such as the ring o’ the toon and along the flood protection route, which is of interest to many.

A superb free booklet, pictured above, has been produced to accompany the festival, and several social events are also planned, including a last-night ceilidh.