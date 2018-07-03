Walkerburn enjoys a wonderful summer festival week

Walkerburn’s week-long summer festival never fails to pull the small town together and this year’s show of community spirit was as strong as ever.

Villagers enjoyed a packed programme of events, all led by this year’s principals Tiegan Hunter, who was Festival Lass, and Kayla Amos, essay prizewinner for 2018.

Melissa Licas with Innerleithen Standard Bearer Elect Jamie Boyd.

Both primary seven pupils at Walkerburn Primary School, the girls were unveiled by their head teacher Keith Belleville a month prior and took pride of place at Monday night’s festival concert and Thursday night’s principals party.

Before that the events kicked off with a church service and wreath laying on Sunday, June 24, followed by a community bike ride.

The school sports followed on Wednesday morning before that evening’s popular scavenger hunt,

The week culminated with a packed weekend which included highlights such as Friday night’s fancy dress parade, torchlight procession and fireworks display, Saturday’s football competition, family entertainment and barbecue and Sunday’s boat race.

Summer and Skye Spence celebrate their first prize at Friday's fancy dress.

Summer festival treasurer Dawn Rodger said: “We had a great week and the sun shone throughout. All our events were well attended the kids had a ball.

“The fireworks display was great as usual and the torchlight parade was well attended.”

Fancy dress results were as follows:

Girls under five: 1 Moana- Paton Anderson, 2 Little Bo Peep - Addison Preacher

Boys 5 - 10 years: 1 Stick Man - Charlie Nisbet, 2 Devil in disguise - Jack Ewart, 3 Jurassic Park - Declan Hunter.

Girls 5 - 10 years: 1 Miss Piggy - Alice Shoesmith, 2 Little Fairy - Ruby Burgess, 3 Cat in the Hat - Rachel Woodcock.

Couple under 10 years: Wildest kids in the avenue - Lillieanne and Andrew Hutchieson.

Couple over 10 yeras: 1 Caught in a trap - Skye Connor and Summer Spence, 2 Murray Anderson and friend, 3 Buckaroo - Melissa and Callum

Boys 11 - 16 years: Robin lost in hood - Thomas Wilson

Girls 11 - 16 years: Arcade - Kayden Hunter.

Adults: 1 Gladiator - Glen Stevens, 2 Butterfly - Natasha Rice, 3 Love Island reject - Morag Wilson.

Mixed ages: Popstars - Lees and Hardy families, 2 The Royals - Charlotte, 3 Cookie Monsters - Rachel Mays and Hazel and Johann Schofield

Decorated non-motorised vehicle: 1 Toy Story - Alfie Stevens, 2 Unicorn and fairy - Isabel and Charlene Weir.

Decorated vehicle: 1 Kindergarten cops - Esme Amos and Levi Hunter, 2 Trolls - Zokas, McDaid and Hunter families, 3 Walkerburn Festival 2018 - Houston family.

Outstanding entry: Kindergarten cops - Esme Amos and Levi Hunter.