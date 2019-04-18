Volunteers have Selkirk looking spick and span after spring clean

Community spirit once again helped pave the way to a better Selkirk on Sunday as dozens of Souters turned out for the town’s annual spring clean-up.

Armed with litter-pickers, black bags and bright yellow ponchos a 30-strong team of dedicated volunteers took to the town centre’s streets to clear up everything from everyday litter to old mops.

Organised by Selkirkshire councillor and trader Caroline Penman and supported by the town’s community council, the aim of the communal clean was to target some of the grubbiest areas of the town ahead of the tourist season.

“The spring clean was a huge success, with over 30 volunteers turning up,” Mrs Penman told the Wee Paper this week.

“It was another great example of community spirit in the town.

“Between us, we managed to collect a huge amount of rubbish from various locations around the town.

“It is surprising some of the items we collected – everything from an umbrella to an old mop, as well as the usual plastic bottles, cigarette ends and crisp wrappers.”

Around two dozen black bags full of rubbish were collected by the team of all ages.

They were later rewarded with well-earned refreshments thanks to donations from Cameron’s bakery, John W Taylor butcher’s and O’Malley’s.

And while the big spring clean is now a staple in the Selkirk calendar, Mrs Penman says it is still up to others to think more carefully about the effect their litter-dropping has on the town and environment.

She added: “Hopefully, by carrying out the spring clean, we will encourage everyone to think more responsibly when disposing of their litter and be aware of the long-term effects on nature and wildlife.”

The clean-up was organised with support from the Keep Scotland Beautiful charity, which is supporting communities that organise clean-ups by supplying branded ponchos.

Derek Robertson, its chief executive, said: “We are very proud of everyone’s hard work supporting our annual spring clean campaign and hope that lots more people will take part, helping to make 2019 the most successful spring clean campaign to date.”