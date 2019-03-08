Visitor map and a lamp to light the way put in place in Selkirk

Selkirk’s Market Place has had a few finishing touches to its streetscape scheme applied this week.

Following several calls at meetings of the town’s community council for better signage for visitors, Selkirk’s business improvement district (BID) scheme team has come up trumps.

The new two-sided information board in Selkirk's Market Place

Selkirkshire councillor Caroline Penman told us: “The new board, which has a map on one side and more about the town’s history on the other was organised through the BID scheme.

“We commissioned Alix Lunn to design it, and she has done a fantastic job.

“There are even tear-off maps at the side, which visitors to the town can take away on their tour around Selkirk’s tourist hotspots.

“Other signs will be put up in the top car park and the Auld Kirkyard as well, but this puts the finishing touches to the Market Place.”

Selkirk Merchant Company has also seen its town hall lamp restoration project completed in the last week.

David Heard, master of the merchant company, explained that the original lamp was donated by the company around 1890.

He added: “We were approached some time ago and asked if we would consider doing some restoration work on the lamp to coincide with the Market Place being revamped and the clock tower being refurbished.

“The committee decided that this was something we would be keen to look at, so committee member Stuart Davidson, an architect, was tasked with looking in to what was required and the cost.

“The work required was found to be quite major, with the base section needing full replacement and new glass required all round as well as the brackets needing strengthened. It also needed rewired and a full repaint.”

David said that did not deter the company, and with help from the Selkirk common good fund, the money was found to have the lamp fully restored.

Now looking fantastic, it’s back on the wall above the front door, and David thanked Selkirk electrician Bruce Hastie, Oliver Engineering of Newtown, Wilson Signs in Hawick, Caddon Design at Clovenfords and Bryan Hoggan for the parts they played in restoring it to its former glory.